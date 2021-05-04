Hidalgo Co. Investigator Warns About Fraudulent Vehicle Titles

HIDALGO – Fraud investigators are warning residents about fraudulent insurance claims and fake car titles.

Hidalgo County fraud investigator, Cesar Solis, says people are using their tax refunds to buy new cars.

Solis says he is seeing an increase in claims where people unknowingly buy new cars with false titles.

“Just don't do it, we recommend not to do it, I know that is a cheap price to pay but if it's too cheap it’s not true,” he says.

Solis urges residents to be aware of low-cost car sales as well as insurance policies.

He adds that residents caught buying or selling fraudulent insurance policies or titles can face criminal charges.