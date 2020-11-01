Hidalgo Co. Investigators Believe Women Have Committed Similar Crime

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators say two women who lured a man online and attacked him may have done it before.

Kristine Dimas and Janette Loera are charged with attempted capital murder.

Investigators say they met the man online and lured him to a home along the 3000 block of South Milano’s Road in Weslaco.

If you have anyone information about the women, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

