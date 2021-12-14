Hidalgo Co. Man Claims Irrigation Canal District Won’t Deliver Canal Water

MISSION – A Hidalgo County man said although he’s paid the United Irrigation District of Hidalgo County in Mission to deliver canal water to his home, they haven’t delivered.

Resident Fred River suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and diabetes.

"It's been tough... it's been tough for me," he said.

He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS his garden is one of the few places that bring him joy. He said his collection of hibiscus and citrus connects him to his higher power.

"Everything that I plant, flowers or whatever it's for Him. Not for me!" said Rivera.

Rivera said he made two separate orders for canal water in June and September of this year. He said he still hasn't received irrigation for his garden.

He's currently relying on city water to take care of his plants, but said the method is getting pricey.

"The month before last it was $336, and that is very difficult when you are on social security," said Rivera.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS went to the United Irrigation District of Hidalgo County offices Thursday to find out why Rivera isn't getting the water he paid for.

The company’s general manager, Mike Warshak, declined an on-camera interview.

Warshak told CHANNEL 5 NEWS in a phone conversation the pipeline going to Rivera's house is 40 to 50 years old and currently out of service. He also said citrus groves along the pipeline take priority over yard tickets.

He said Rivera will receive the service once the pipes are fully functional, though he could not say when.

"I just want to be treated fair and square," said Rivera.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will continue to update this story in the near future.