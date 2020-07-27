Hidalgo Co. Mother Concerned about Losing Disability Check amid Gov't Shutdown

WESLACO – A local single-mother is worried if the government shutdown continues she will be left without government assistance.

Local mother Maria Ordaz provides for her daughter and grandson off of a $650 disability check.

She says they depend on the Hidalgo County Housing Authority to help with rent.

"I don't know where I can go with my kids. I can't afford regular rent because I’m on disability," Ordaz says.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Hidalgo County Housing Authority Director Mike Lopez.

He says the on-going shutdown will not only affect countless residents in need of assistance, but it will also put housing authority employees out of work.

Ordaz says she is hoping the government will put their differences aside and put an end to the shutdown.

