Hidalgo Co. Officials Gearing Up for 2020 Census

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County officials are gearing up for the 2020 census.

Planning has begun early due to the county facing challenges with an under count in the last census cycle in 2010.

An under count means an under cut in cash because counties receive funding based on population.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with the Assistant Chief of Staff at the Office of Hidalgo County Judge, Erika Reyna-Velazquez, about the other issues that arose.

Efforts to hire people to operate the local 2020 census office are still in the works.

