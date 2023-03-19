Hidalgo Co. Precinct 5 to Appoint Constable, JP
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County is planning to appoint an additional constable and a justice of the peace before the end of the year.
The county commissioner’s court voted to bring back Precinct 5 earlier this year.
The precinct will service the delta area of Edcouch-Elsa, La Villa, Hargill and Monte Alto.
People living in the jurisdiction can submit a resume and a one-page questionnaire to the county judge.
The appointees could begin serving the community as temporary constable and JP by January.
Elections for those positions will be held in the March primary and November election.
