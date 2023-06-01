Hidalgo Co. Resident Reacts to Military Camp

DONNA – Soldiers at a staging area near the Donna International Bridge continue to prepare.

Military police say it will serve as a “life support area” for when the caravan of asylum seekers arrives. The camp is located by the border fence, not too far from neighbors.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a resident who’s lived in the area for the last 49 years.

Isaac Vasquez says this isn’t the first change he’s witnessed. He explained he watched as the bridge and border wall went up.

He says he doesn’t mind the soldiers’ presence, which will likely deter illegal activity.

