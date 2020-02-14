Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection to Donna Homicide

DONNA – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation in Donna.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the office’s major crimes unit arrested 17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras of Alamo for the murder of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo.

On Tuesday, the body of Castillo was discovered by a farm worker along Valley View Road in a sugarcane field, south of Donna Lake.

The 18-year-old was a student at Donna High School, according to Donna Independent School District. The high school released a letter to parents saying:

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the death of one of our Donna High School students. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the young man’s family and loved ones during this terribly troubling time.

We were notified by the authorities regarding the victim Tuesday evening.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, information on this tragic event has become public and your student may have already heard about it. If your student needs someone to talk, we have made our crisis response team available to meet with he or she individually.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you feel your student is in need of additional assistance.”

Contreras will be formally arraigned Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.