Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will be holding a preparedness training event 9 a.m. Thursday at the Community Resource Center in Edinburg.

They will be covering crime prevention, fire safety, and the 2020 Census.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure everyone in the county knows about the available sources.

4 years ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:03:00 AM CST February 20, 2020
