Hidalgo Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Prepared Not Scared' training
Related Story
EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will be holding a preparedness training event 9 a.m. Thursday at the Community Resource Center in Edinburg.
They will be covering crime prevention, fire safety, and the 2020 Census.
Organizers say the goal is to make sure everyone in the county knows about the available sources.
News
EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will be holding a preparedness training event 9 a.m. Thursday at the Community... More >>
News Video
-
Laguna Heights residents look toward the future one year after deadly tornado
-
Brownsville police identify suspect in fatal library shooting
-
Memorial ride held in honor of 8-year-old boy hit by truck in...
-
81-year-old rescued from irrigation canal in McAllen
-
Sunday, May 12, 2024: Spotting shower, temps in the 90s