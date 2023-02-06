Hidalgo Co. Sheriffs Office Warns Residents over Fake Collection Calls
Related Story
EDINBURG – A warning from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office over fake fine collections.
Deputies say a man calling residents is claiming to be a lieutenant or captain; he says he’s collecting cash for missed jury duty.
Investigators tell us their office doesn’t cover jury duty, because it’s the responsibility of the district clerk.
If you’ve received one of these calls, you’re advised to call your local law enforcement office.
News
EDINBURG – A warning from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office over fake fine collections. Deputies say a man calling... More >>