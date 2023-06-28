Hidalgo County: 3 people die due to coronavirus, 288 people test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported three people died due to the coronavirus and 288 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the three people who died, two were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A woman in the 70+ age group from Mission, a man in his 60s from Pharr and a man in the 70s+ age group from Weslaco died as a result of the virus.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 14 12-19 20 20s 64 30s 47 40s 52 50s 42 60s 24 70+ 25 Total: 288

The county also reported 154 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 148 adults and six children.

Of the 154 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 51 patients are in intensive care units, including 50 adults and one child.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported on Monday seven staff members and 15 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,792 staff members and 16,426 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 165,147 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,793 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 827 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.