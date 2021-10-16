Hidalgo County: 4 out of 7 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported a total of seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 191 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the seven deaths, four were from unvaccinated people, the report stated. A total of 3,402 Covid-related fatalities have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths include five men and two women from the cities of Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and San Juan. The youngest person with a Covid-related death was an Edinburg woman in her 40s.

The 191 new cases is an increase of over 100 from Wednesday, when the county reported 79 new cases.

The 191 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 54 12-19 26 20s 24 30s 22 40s 20 50s 19 60s 10 70+ 16 Total: 191

A total of 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of four patients since Wednesday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 104 adults and 26 pediatric patients.

Of the 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 are in intensive care units. They include 46 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 10 staff members and 50 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 636 staff members and 3,068 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 116,336 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,392 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 827 active cases in the county.