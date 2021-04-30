Hidalgo County calls on Biden administration to fix levee breaches

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court approved a resolution Tuesday calling on the Biden administration to fix breaches in the levee that were created by border wall construction in southwestern Hidalgo County.

Border wall construction in the area consisted of flattening several points along the federally owned levee system that acts as a protective barrier to flooding along the Rio Grande, Hidalgo County said in a press release.

When President Joe Biden took office last January, he ordered the immediate halt of border wall construction, leaving the breaches open.

“Some of the breaches are wide enough to allow large construction vehicle to drive through,” the news release stated. The breaches were left open “causing concern that several populated areas, particularly in Southwestern Hidalgo County, now face the prospect of massive flooding if the protective levees are not fixed and the Rio Grande floods.”

County officials recently spoke with a representative of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - which oversees the border wall construction project – who said the Department of Homeland Security would first have to authorize the levees to be fixed.

“Then it would still take months for the restoration to be complete,” the news release said, noting that hurricane season begins next month.