Hidalgo County Community Service Agency giving away space heaters

By: Claudia Garcia

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will be giving away free heaters on Thursday.

Residents can stop by their office, located at 2524 North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg, to pick one up. The agency will be handing them out on a first come, first served basis from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The heaters are only for homes who don't have a source of heating.

For more information, contact the agency at 956-383-6240.

