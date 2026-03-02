Hidalgo County Community Service Agency launches online portal to apply for assistance

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is changing the way people can apply for their services.

The agency has launched a new online portal that went live on Sunday.

Waiting hours for financial assistance, it's the norm for people who show up at the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

On some days, the line extends outside the building.

"It turned out to be a good morning, not too cool but it was harsh in the weather out there, standing for two hours," Maria Vela said.

Vela was one of 50 people in line earlier this week in need of utility assistance. She is disabled and relies on Social Security payments.

To make sure she got help, she was in line outside the CSA office by 6 a.m., two hours before doors opened.

"My electricity bill runs pretty high, $300 is not easy. But without an air conditioner here in the Valley, it's suffering," Vela said.

Starting March 1, people will no longer have to wait hours in line.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency has launched an online portal where people can submit their applications for assistance.

400 applications will be accepted online on the first day of each month.

Executive Director Jaime Longoria says the limit is designed to make their $8 million in federal funding for their utility assistance program last through the year.

"We have funding for about 8,000, so what we do in our program is we want to ensure there's funds available for families that come through us during the heavy, the hot heavy months," Longoria said.

Longoria recommends applicants gather required documents now before the portal opens. If documents are missing, applicants will be notified, but they must respond quickly.

"Once that window passes, unfortunately, if that information is not received in a timely manner, we close the application and the process has to start again and the reason for that is really important to give that space to someone who's prepared," Longoria said.

Longoria says they're aware of the overwhelming need and the long lines outside their office. He hopes the online portal will help ease that burden.

"That way we don't have to go through all this waiting in line, waiting for attendance, but there is a lot of people who are not computer-lit," Vela said.

Online applications for the month of March have reached capacity and are now closed. They will reopen on April 1.

In-person applications are still an option and available at the agency, located at 2524 North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

Watch the video above for the full story.