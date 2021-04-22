Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers disaster relief services
If you live in the Monte Alto or La Villa area and were affected by the 2019 June flood, there's a chance to get some money back.
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering disaster relief services.
You can apply beginning Monday, April 26 starting at 9 a.m. at Monte Alto Early College High School located at 900 Valdez Avenue.
You will need a completed application, picture ID, proof of income for the last 30 days and a utility bill with a home address to apply.
Officials also ask you to bring photographs of damages or receipts or repair services.
