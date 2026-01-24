Hidalgo County Community Service Agency providing space heaters for low-income families
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is helping people who need help staying warm over the next several days.
The agency is assisting low-income families in obtaining space heaters if they qualify. Priority is also given based to the ages of people living in the home.
They said the help is only for people who really need it.
"We have a limited number of heaters in our inventory right now, because we are not really allowed to warehouse these items, but we're able to purchase and access what we need, when we need them, but once again this is limited to families who have no other way to heating their home," HCCSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria said.
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is located at 2524 N. Closner Boulevard in Edinburg. For any of these services, an application process is required.
To apply by phone, call 956-383-6240 or click here to apply online.
