Hidalgo County conducts poll worker training, seeking to recruit more workers

EDINBURG - The Hidalgo County Elections Department kicked off their first round of poll worker training Wednesday at Bert Ogden Arena.

It is a two day event with a focus on specialized COVID-19 election training. There are roughly 80 applicants participating in the first round.

Elections Department Manager, Melissa Alvarez, said the county is taking CDC disinfection and social distancing protocols seriously.

“They are being instructed that after every voter to wipe down the screens, wipe down the pens, and to use...it’s called a disposable stylus. That way they can mark the ballot. so there’s all these precautions that we are taking in reference to COVID-19,” Division Manager II, Melissa Alvarez said.

Officials say there are still poll worker positions available.

The pay starts between $12 and $14 an hour. For more information on how to apply visit the county’s website.