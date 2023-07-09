Hidalgo County Courthouse reopens after 3-day closure
The Hidalgo County Courthouse opened for business Monday after a 3-day closure.
Officials confirmed over the weekend of the courthouse reopening after the new chill arrived for the building's AC system. The old cooling tower broke on Wednesday, which was the reason for the unexpected shutdown.
Officials say the broken tower was due to a crash involving a drunk driver back in April. The tower that was damaged at the time was replaced but ended up breaking down as well.
The driver, identified as Jorge Hugo Contreras, was arraigned at the end of May.
