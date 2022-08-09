x

Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 2, 2022

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 1,283 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Out of the three people who died, one was not vaccinated, according to the report. 

The report covers a four-day period from July 29 through August 1.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range

 Number of cases
0-11 218
12-19 119
20s 202
30s 168
40s 169
50s 122
60s 128
70+ 157
Total: 1,283

The county also reported that 113 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 adults and 15 children.

Out of the 113 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 people are in intensive care units. They include 24 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 220,942 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,618 reported active cases in the county. 

Tuesday, August 02 2022
