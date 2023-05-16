Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 25, 2021

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 315 positive cases of COVID-19.

Six women and nine men from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They ranged in age from their 30s to 70s.

The last time Hidalgo County reported a similar COVID-19 death count was Feb. 18, 2021 when the county reported 17 deaths and 469 cases.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 61 12-19 49 20s 40 30s 49 40s 36 50s 28 60s 22 70+ 30 Total: 315

There are currently 480 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals; 455 are adult patients and 25 are pediatric patients. That's an increase of 37 patients since yesterday, when the county reported 443 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The county also reported that 133 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units; 129 are adult patients and four are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, there are 15 new positive infections among staff and 89 positive cases among students. The county doesn't include the campuses where the infections occurred.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,062 deaths related to COVID-19 and 106,524 positive infections.

Of those total cases, 3,408 remain active.

