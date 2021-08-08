Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 6, 2021

Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 474 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from Edinburg, a man in his 30s from an undisclosed location and a woman in her 60s from an undisclosed location died as a result of the virus, according to a Friday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,958 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 156 are confirmed and 318 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 174 people in the 0-19 age group

• 73 people in their 20s

• 72 people in their 30s

• 53 people in their 40s

• 43 people in their 50s

• 59 people in the 60s+ age group

Since the pandemic began, there have been 100,599 positive infections in the county.

There are currently 330 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 63 being in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,364 active cases in the county, according to Friday's report.

