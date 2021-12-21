Hidalgo County COVID-19 Report: Dec. 20, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 101 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 40s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Pharr and a man in his 60s from San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the report. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated.

The 101 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 22 12-19 9 20s 16 30s 15 40s 12 50s 11 60s 6 70+ 10 Total: 101

A total of 72 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 67 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Of the 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 are in intensive care units. They include 21 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 25 students and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 856 staff members and 4,450 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,976 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,517 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 957 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.