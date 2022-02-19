Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Feb. 18, 2022

Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine people have died due to the coronavirus and 324 people have tested positive for the virus, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the nine people who died, five people were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Alamo.

Of the 324 people who tested positive for the virus, 210 are considered confirmed cases, 112 are considered probable cases and two are suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 30 12-19 41 20s 51 30s 55 40s 40 50s 38 60s 30 70+ 39 Total: 324

The county also reported 264 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 244 adults and 20 children.

Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 patients are in intensive care units, including 72 adults and three children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported seven new staff infections and 41 student infections on Friday.

A total of 4,737 staff members and 16,291 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 162,570 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,750 residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 754 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.