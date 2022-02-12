Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Jan. 18, 2022

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 275 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Two men in their 60s from Weslaco and Edinburg died as a result of the virus. They were both vaccinated, according to the report.

The 275 new cases include 126 confirmed cases, 144 probable cases and five suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 25 12-19 33 20s 61 30s 50 40s 48 50s 33 60s 18 70+ 7 Total: 275

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have more than tripled since Dec. 27, when the county reported 76 hospitalizations. That number has steadily increased, with the county reporting 266 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The hospitalizations include 209 adults and 57 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 56 of them are in intensive care units. They include 50 adult patients and six pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 15 new staff infections and 49 student infections on Tuesday.

A total of 1,691 staff members and 5,897 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 127,771 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,554 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 905 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.