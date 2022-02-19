Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Jan. 24, 2022

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 446 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Two women and three men from McAllen, Mercedes and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s from McAllen. Of the five people who died, two were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 446 new cases include 170 confirmed cases, 273 probable cases and three suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 65 12-19 66 20s 92 30s 71 40s 54 50s 42 60s 23 70+ 33 Total: 446

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up by 400% in Hidalgo County, according to Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

On Friday, the county reported 415 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

That number has continued to rise, with the county reporting 458 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. They include 406 adults and 52 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 86 of them are in intensive care units. They include 78 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 58 new staff infections and 273 student infections on Monday.

A total of 2,419 staff members and 8,466 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 129,152 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,584 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 585 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.