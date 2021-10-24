x

Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2021

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 401 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Of the new cases, 181 were confirmed, 219 are probable and one is suspect, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

  • 121 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 55 people in their 20s
  • 82 people in their 30s
  • 73 people in their 40s
  • 36 people in their 50s
  • 17 people in their 60s
  • 17 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,930 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,707 positive cases. 

Of the total cases, 1,148 remain active.

The county also reported 137 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 42 of whom are being treated in the ICU.

