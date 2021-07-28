Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 26, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 671 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Alamo and a woman in the 70+ age group died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Monday by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the new cases reported, 120 are confirmed, 550 are probable and one is suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 256 people in the 0-19 age group

• 143 people in their 20s

• 100 people in their 30s

• 90 people in their 40s

• 42 people in their 50s

• 27 people in their 60s

• 13 people in the 70+ age group

The last time the county reported positive infections in the 600s was on March 17, when the county saw 659 positive cases.

There are currently 153 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Of those patients, 47 of them are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 96,796 positive infections.