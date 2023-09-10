x

Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 14, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 51 positive cases of COVID-19. 

A man in his 50s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported a total of 2,891 deaths related to COVID-19. 

Of the 51 new cases reported Monday, eight are confirmed, 42 are probable and one is suspect. 

There have been 92,266 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began. 

