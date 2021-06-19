Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 17, 2021

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 29 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Hidalgo County website, the last time the positive case count was this low was over a year ago when the county reported 36 cases on June 10, 2020.

THURSDAY'S NUMBERS: Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 110 positive cases

The victims who died as a result of the virus were a man from Edinburg and a woman from McAllen, both of whom were in their 60s according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,896 people have died due to the virus in the county.

Of the 29 positive cases reported Wednesday, 15 are confirmed, 10 are probable and four cases are suspect.

There have been 92,496 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 474 remain active.

The county also reported that 78 people remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications, with 24 of them being treated in intensive care units.