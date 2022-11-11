Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 21, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 68 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 60s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,899 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 20 are confirmed, 47 are probable and one is suspect.

The 68 people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups: