Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: March 14, 2022

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five people died due to the virus and 339 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the five people who died due to the virus, two were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The people who died were in their 60s or older.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 51 12-19 46 20s 52 30s 44 40s 44 50s 45 60s 15 70+ 42 Total: 339

The county also reported 79 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 73 adults and six children.

Of the 91 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 26 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

On Monday, schools across Hidalgo County reported five students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,825 staff members and 16,589 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 194,471 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,851 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 953 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.