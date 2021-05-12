Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 10, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 103 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s from McAllen and two men in their 50s from Pharr and an undisclosed location died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,837 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 103 positive cases. Of the cases, 22 are confirmed, 55 are probable and 26 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 89,426 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.