Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 24, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 59 positive cases of COVID-19. 

A woman in her 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,867 people in the county have died as a result of the virus. 

The county also reported 59 positive cases. Of those cases, seven are confirmed, 13 are probable and 39 are suspect, according to a news release. 

Nearly 91,000 people in the county have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. 

