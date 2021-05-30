Hidalgo County COVID-19 Report: May 28, 2021

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 89 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

2,878 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The county also reported 89 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 24 are confirmed, 32 are probable and 33 are suspect.

According to Friday's report, the age groups who tested positive for COVID-19 were:

There have been 91,358 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. 87,720 people have been released from isolation, according to the county.

