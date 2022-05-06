Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 4, 2022

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 170 cases of COVID-19.

A Mission man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 34 12-19 25 20s 33 30s 33 40s 19 50s 10 60s 8 70+ 8 Total: 170

The county also reported that 21 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 adults and one child.

Of the 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, six adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, six staff members and seven students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,854 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,907 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently234 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

TUESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 36 cases of COVID-19

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 30 cases of COVID-19