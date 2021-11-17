Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 15, 2021

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 49 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deceased individuals, one was not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s from McAllen and a man in his 70s from Pharr.

The 49 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 10 12-19 6 20s 7 30s 10 40s 2 50s 8 60s 5 70+ 1 Total: 49

A total of 50 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 47 adults and three pediatric patients.

Of the 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 are in intensive care units. All 20 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 124 students and 14 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 732 staff members and 3,807 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,505 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,483 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 482 active cases in the county.