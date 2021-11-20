Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 17, 2021

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 52 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The sole reported death was an unvaccinated McAllen man over the age of 70, the report stated.

The 52 new cases were a decrease of 35 cases from Tuesday, when the county reported 87 new cases.

The 52 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 12 12-19 2 20s 7 30s 5 40s 9 50s 9 60s 4 70+ 4 Total: 52

A total of 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of two patients since Tuesday.

The 61 hospitalized include 56 adults and five pediatric patients. Of the 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 are in intensive care units, including 22 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 734 staff members and 3,849 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,644 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,484 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 420 active cases in the county.