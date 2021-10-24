Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 22, 2021

Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 141 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five people who died, five were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include three men and two women from Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr and Weslaco. The youngest person was in their 30s.

The 141 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 38 12-19 12 20s 15 30s 21 40s 19 50s 16 60s 10 70+ 10 Total: 141

A total of 94 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of three patient since Thursday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 81 adults and 13 pediatric patients.

Of the 94 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 are in intensive care units. They include 35 adults and four pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 8 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 658 staff members and 3,198 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,194 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,429 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 766 active cases in the county.