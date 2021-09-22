Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Sept. 17, 2021

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 648 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the 12 deceased individuals, 11 were not vaccinated, according to Friday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Six men and six women from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the report.

The 648 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 271 12-19 128 20s 61 30s 68 40s 47 50s 42 60s 18 70+ 13 Total: 648

There are currently 276 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 253 are adult patients and 23 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 111 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 105 are adult patients and six are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 28 new positive infections were reported among staff and 262 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 528 total staff infections and 1,633 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 572 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,244 people have died as a result of the virus and 112,400 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,370 remain active.