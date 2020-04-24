x

Hidalgo County CSA receives over $6M to help residents impacted by pandemic pay dues

EDINBURG – Millions of dollars in coronavirus disaster assistance is on its way to help Hidalgo County residents make some payments.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is receiving more than $6 million through the CARES Act. The money will help families affected by the pandemic pay their utility bills.

The executive director, Jaime Longoria, says $2 million will be used to help families pay rent, medical bills, insurance due to job loss and more.

Anyone looking for assistance can call CSA at 956-383-6240.

