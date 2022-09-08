Hidalgo County CSA to receive CARES funds to assist residents with utilities, rent or mortgage

On Thursday, Hidalgo County commissioners will hold an emergency meeting to discuss money received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The commissioners’ court recently approved a plan to use the funds to help residents pay mortgages and rent.

Some are going without electricity, food or medication just to pay. Jaime Longoria, executive director at Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, says this problem was made worse by the pandemic.

Longoria says the CARES funding will help the agency not only pay rent or mortgages, but will allow the county to help meet other needs for people struggling right now.

Watch the video above for the full report.