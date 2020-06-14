Hidalgo County DA concerned over ICE arrest at courthouse
Related Story
EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office says the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest of a woman at the courthouse Thursday will cause problems.
ICE says she had multiple theft convictions and was ordered to be removed from the U.S. 15 years ago.
The DA’s concern is a matter of where the federal arrest was done.
“What happened at the courthouse, of course it’s going to send a chilling effect out there, where it’s going to put fear in individuals that we work with every day,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, the Hidalgo County DA.
Rodriguez says his office already faces obstacles when members of the community don’t want to come forward because of their legal status. He says Thursday arrest will affect local prosecution and defense cases.
An ICE spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News
News Video
-
Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow...
-
Pharr city commissioner issues apology for comment calling 'chainsaw man' a hero
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial