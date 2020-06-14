Hidalgo County DA concerned over ICE arrest at courthouse

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office says the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest of a woman at the courthouse Thursday will cause problems.

ICE says she had multiple theft convictions and was ordered to be removed from the U.S. 15 years ago.

The DA’s concern is a matter of where the federal arrest was done.

“What happened at the courthouse, of course it’s going to send a chilling effect out there, where it’s going to put fear in individuals that we work with every day,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, the Hidalgo County DA.

Rodriguez says his office already faces obstacles when members of the community don’t want to come forward because of their legal status. He says Thursday arrest will affect local prosecution and defense cases.

An ICE spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above for the full report.