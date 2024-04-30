Hidalgo County Democratic Party now hiring election workers

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party is looking for around 300 workers for the May runoff election.

During the March 2022 primary, several polling locations were closed due to a shortage of election workers.

Applicants must be registered to vote in Hidalgo County and would be required to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. if they’re hired.

Pay is $12 per hour.

Those wanting to apply can call the Hidalgo County Democratic Party offices at 956-309-5315.