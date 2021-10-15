Hidalgo County District Attorney files motion for jury trial in Edinburg mayor's voter fraud case

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Tuesday requesting that the Edinburg mayor’s voter fraud case be set on the jury trial docket “as soon as practicable.”

The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, where Richard Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor.

In 2019, Molina and his wife – Dalia Molina - turned themselves in to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and were charged for their alleged involvement in engaging in organized election fraud.

They pleaded not guilty to charges.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

In July, Molina announced his plans to run for re-election.

Molina’s trial was set to begin June 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the nature of the charges, the position of the defendant as a public servant and the length of time this case has been pending, the State also requests the court consider setting this case as soon as practicable as the State believes there is a societal interest in providing a speedy trial,” the motion stated.

"Interesting timing with early voting coming up on Monday," Carlos A. Garcia, Molina's attorney, said in a statement to Channel 5. "We look forward to our day in court."