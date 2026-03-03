Hidalgo County Elections Department prepares for Election Day

Final preparations underway for Tuesday's primary elections when some big races will be decided in both parties.

Before heading to the polls, Hidalgo County residents are reminded they can vote anywhere in the county.

Staff at the Hidalgo County Election Administration Building are getting ready for the primary election. It's the final chance to head to the polls and decide who will represent the Democratic and Republic parties in November.

Polls open in all four Rio Grande Valley counties at 7 a.m. Tuesday. As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Hidalgo County says by law, they are required to allow everyone in line to vote before closing the location and releasing results. That means early voting totals cannot be posted until all polling sites are closed.

Voters in Hidalgo County can vote at any polling location in the county.

"So, for example, if you reside in McAllen, but you find yourself in Weslaco on Election Day and you haven't cast your ballot, you can visit any of those polling locations located in Weslaco and your ballot will be there," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

Election officials say 58 polling locations will be open in Hidalgo County. About 280 poll workers will be on hand to help voters through the process.

