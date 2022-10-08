x

Hidalgo County Elections Department tests voting machines ahead of November elections

Related Story

The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Wednesday tested voting machines ahead of the November midterm elections.

It's part of a standard practice done before every major election to ensure all the voting machines are working properly.

It also makes sure each candidate running has a spot on the ballot and that the votes on election night are tallied correctly.

Officials say no irregularities were reported.

News
Hidalgo County Elections Department tests voting machines...
Hidalgo County Elections Department tests voting machines ahead of November elections
The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Wednesday tested voting machines ahead of the November midterm elections. It's part of... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, October 05 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Wednesday, October 05, 2022 8:49:00 PM CDT October 05, 2022
Radar
7 Days