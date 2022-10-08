Hidalgo County Elections Department tests voting machines ahead of November elections
The Hidalgo County Elections Department on Wednesday tested voting machines ahead of the November midterm elections.
It's part of a standard practice done before every major election to ensure all the voting machines are working properly.
It also makes sure each candidate running has a spot on the ballot and that the votes on election night are tallied correctly.
Officials say no irregularities were reported.
