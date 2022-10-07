x

Hidalgo County Elections Department to check voting machines

The Hidalgo County Elections Department will be checking their voting machines Wednesday to make sure everything is working properly.

It is a standard practice the county does before every major election.

Those interested to vote have less than a week to register for the November midterm elections. 

