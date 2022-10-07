Hidalgo County Elections Department to check voting machines
The Hidalgo County Elections Department will be checking their voting machines Wednesday to make sure everything is working properly.
It is a standard practice the county does before every major election.
Those interested to vote have less than a week to register for the November midterm elections.
