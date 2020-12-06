Hidalgo County health officials keeping a close eye on available hospital beds as COVID-19 infections rise
Hidalgo County health officials are keeping a close eye on the number of available hospital beds in across the county, as COVID-19 infections rise.
COVID-19 units in Hidalgo County are currently holding 236 patients, with 93 of those in intensive care.
Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez is in charge of checking on all of the COVID-19 units.
"I go to all six COVID units in Hidalgo County," Dr. Melendez said. "One of the COVID units, ten days ago, was down to four. That same COVID unit is at 27. Another COVID unit was down to 19. That COVID unit is over 50."
