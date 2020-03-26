Hidalgo County implements curfew

HIDALGO COUNTY - Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes confirmed the authenticity of a stay-at-home curfew signed by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Sunday.

"A person shall stay-at-home or within their dwelling and not remain or travel upon any public or private property within the jurisdictional boundaries of the County of Hidalgo," according to an amended emergency order, "between the hours of 10 p.m. And 5 a.m."

There are several exemptions listed in the document such as:

1) Persons identified as part of the critical infrastructure industry and services.

2) Persons that are part of governmental workplaces that shall remain open as determined by the local governing authority.

3) Persons traveling directly to and from essential businesses and retail establishments, including but not limited to grocery stores, gas stations, hospitals and medical officer or facilities, bus, train, or airplane terminals, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained for employees and customers to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

4) Persons authorized to travel by the Emergency Management Director.

5) Persons serving a law enforcement role, first responders, and emergency medical services personnel.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez verified the order will start Monday.

Cortez said in a statement:

"A formal announcement is planned for Monday March 23, 2020 at 11am. The announcement was being organized for Monday to allow for communication with municipal partners and local law enforcement to clarify any questions. Unfortunately, the order was prematurely circulated."